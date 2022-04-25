A SCHOOL in York is hoping to win community support for its bid to create a garden area for students struggling with their emotional and mental health.

The idea for Vale of York Academy is one of a shortlist of projects vying to win support from York garden centre, Dobbies, as part its 'helping your community grow' initiative.

The York store wanted to lend support to a sustainable project in the city and invited nominations for community projects with a green space which needs brightening up.

Team members have now selected a shortlist and are giving people in the city the chance to vote for their favourite.

The winner will receive advice, products and support from Dobbies, in Upper Poppleton.

Sustainable products, such as peat-free compost and recycled pots, will be use wherever possible.

Vale of York Academy is looking to create a garden area in the school where students with social, emotional and mental health difficulties can spend time and learn in an outdoor environment.

The academy would like Dobbies' support in helping to create the garden, where the aim is also to plant fruit and veg to be used in food technology lessons.

Another contender is Poppleton Methodist Church which wants to develop a community garden next to its new church hall.

The garden would be used by a children's play group, a Dementia Forward group, and for general community events, and the church is looking for Dobbies to support them in building up the garden from scratch with plants, equipment and tools.

Meanwhile, Muddy Boots Nursery Acomb wants support to develop its sensory allotment to become a space where children can spend time in nature, and is looking for help in planting trees and flowers of different scents and growing produce.

Dobbies’ CEO, Graeme Jenkins, said: “Helping Your Community Grow is a really popular initiative in York and we’ve seen a great response from community groups and projects looking to make a difference to their local area.

"It’s been positive to see so many projects place importance on sustainability and environmentally-friendly products.

“Now the community voting gets underway and we’re looking forward to seeing which projects receive our support.”

The project which receives the most votes across the UK will win the national Helping Your Community Grow title, gaining additional support from Dobbies to deliver their project.

There will be further opportunities for community groups looking to brighten up their local areas. Community groups are invited to contact their store for details of the community initiatives available on a case-by-case basis.

Voting will remain open until May 16. For more information on how to register your vote, visit Helping Your Community Grow - Dobbies Garden Centres.