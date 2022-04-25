A GOLF bag containing golf clubs was stolen from a vehicle.
A black Mazuno golf carry bag containing a set of golf clubs were stolen from a vehicle.
The incident happened in Harrogate on Bilton Grove Avenue, on Sunday, April 17 between 7pm and midnight.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public for information, and in particular, any CCTV footage or from anybody who has seen the golf bag or golf clubs.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear.
You can also email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220065288.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
