YORK Racecourse is looking to recruit 150 new members of staff, ranging from part-time casual to full-time permanent roles.
The course, in conjunction with CGC Event Caterers, will be staging a recruitment evening this Wednesday for various positions ahead of the new racing season.
Those turning up are promised an informal chat with tea/coffee, and a taster curry provided by racecourse chefs.
A spokesperson said: "We have up to 800 staff members on race days depending on the event and we are currently looking for around 150 new members of the team from the local area, so we don’t need to bring teams in from further afield.
"Roles range from the hospitality team looking after hospitality boxes, main restaurants and service kiosks, bar tenders to help with the 150+ bars we have open on race days to porters to help with setting up and closing down of events.
"Alongside this, the racecourse are looking for ambassadors who help guide people around and give information on where different areas are."
They added that as well as race meetings, staffing would also be needed for at least a further 250 days of conference and banqueting event days.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/3xGBsUf
