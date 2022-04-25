A QUADBIKE was stolen from a locked shed in a burglary in North Yorkshire.
A red Polaris Sportsman quadbike, a trailer and a variety of petrol powered hand tools have been stolen from a burglary in Brokes, near Richmond.
The items were taken from a locked shed on the property.
The incident happened at a farm on Brokes Lane between Friday, April 15 at 9pm, and Sunday, April 17, at 8am.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses to contact them to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles travelling around the area that may have been towing a flatbed trailer and quadbike.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Dowson.
You can also email ben.dowson2@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220064768.
