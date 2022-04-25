A YORK bakery software specialist has teamed up with a logistics and transport management firm.

Cybake whose software is used by bakeries to process orders and manage production, invoicing and deliveries has formed an integration partnership with Leeds-based Stream.

Stream provides cloud software solutions and add-ons that help bakeries delivering goods and products in their own vehicles manage their logistics and fleet.

Stream Go optimizes delivery routes, captures electronic proof of deliveries, and tracks drivers. Stream Check maintains the road-worthiness and safety of fleets of vehicles.

Stream is increasingly popular with larger bakeries that manage big fleets of delivery vans which often combine Stream with Cybake to manage deliveries. Due to demand from bakers that use both, Cybake now sends customer orders, addresses and geo codes direct to Stream without any need for time-consuming manual file transfers or checks. Stream subscribers can then plan their routes and record proof of deliveries accordingly.

Dave Pickburn, CEO of Stream, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cybake to our growing ecosystem of integrations that help bakeries and other businesses manage their entire operation more effectively. Increasingly businesses of all kinds are connecting their systems together to drive efficiencies.

“Cybake is a market-leading software solution for bakeries and aligns perfectly with our existing customer base who operate large, complex logistics operations in that particular sector.”

Jane Tyler, managing director of Cybake and the software’s original creator, said: “This is a great, customer-led integration for Cybake. Stream is an excellent cloud solution that fits perfectly with the needs of bakeries that operate sizable fleets of delivery vans.

“Plus, it comes from a talented team of rock-solid technologists who know the logistics side of this business inside out. Stream is based down the road in Leeds, so it’s a Yorkshire tech team-up too.”