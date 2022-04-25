A PROPERTY was broken into while the homeowner was at home.
The homeowner was working in the garden of his property when a man entered through the kitchen.
When he was spotted by the homeowner, the man ran from the property towards the direction of Filey Road on a dark coloured mountain bike.
The homeowner was unharmed but his wallet containing cash was stolen.
The incident occurred in the Cornelian Avenue area of Scarborough, on Saturday, April 23, at around 2.30pm.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information to help identify the suspect in this case.
He is described as white, in his early to mid-twenties with a heavy build, black hair, a round chubby face and around five feet nine inches to six feet tall.
Police are requesting local residents who have CCTV or doorbell cameras in the Cornelian Drive, Cornelian Avenue and old Filey Road area to please check for any footage of a man who fits this description, who seen to be riding a dark coloured mountain bike in the local area between 1-3pm.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to DC Stephen Johnson.
You can also email investigationhubscarborough@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220068518.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
