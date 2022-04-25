VOLUNTEERS are needed to help ensure prisoners at a top security jail near York are treated fairly and humanely.
The Independent Monitoring Board for Full Sutton Prison is looking for up to three new volunteer members, who would make monitoring visits to the jail's wings, healthcare, segregation, educational settings and workshops, have access to prison records and make regular contact with the prison governor, including a monthly board meeting.
The Board produces an annual report, which includes recommendations for any improvements and is sent to the prisons minister and the governor.
Board chair Richard Terry said:“Our role is to look particularly closely at the fair and humane treatment of all prisoners. We check on any instances of the use of force against prisoners and we look to ensure fairness and decency.
"This role is not for everybody, but it is very rewarding and also very interesting at the same time. Most people don’t know what goes on inside a prison and this role gives a real insight and members can make a real difference. It should appeal to those with an interest in welfare issues, criminology, sociology and psychology."
For more information, visit www.imb.org.uk or call Richard Terry on 07713 038425.
