BUYERS have reserved luxury lodges worth more than £2m as a new retreat takes shape in North Yorkshire.

Staycation destination developer Actually Group has launched Keld Spring Lodge Retreat, which will offer 30 low-carbon lodges to holiday home owners and investors near the Ryedale village of Wombleton.

The first is due to be in place on the nine-acre site by June.

Keld Spring Lodge Retreat will feature 30 luxurious, low-carbon lodges in a prime location on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

Actually Group’s aim is to combine architect-led sustainable lodge designs with contemporary interiors and innovative technology.

The lodges at Keld Spring will feature spacious open plan living areas and outdoor terraces, perfect for embracing open-air living and al fresco dining. Image: Actually Group.

Lodges include the two or three bedroom Herriot, named after the late North Yorkshire author and vet James Herriot, and the two or three-bedroom Rye, named after the region’s River Rye. Each will be custom designed to suit owners’ tastes, with flexible layouts and interior design options.

The secure, gated retreat will feature a lake in a landscaped setting while owners will be able to enjoy spacious open plan living areas and outdoor terraces.

Andy Sutton, of Actually Group, said: “The launch was a great success and it was a pleasure for our team to talk through ideas with potential buyers, helping them to visualise their dreams and how we can make them a reality.

“Keld Spring will offer a different level of luxurious lodge living and bring a whole new dimension to the UK staycation market.

“We’re delighted to have secured so many reservations at such an early stage in this exciting project. We’re now looking forward to the first lodges arriving and watching Keld Spring come to life over the coming months.”

Rhodri Andrews, marketing director of Actually Group, said: “The location couldn’t be better and provides the perfect backdrop to everything you could wish for in a luxury staycation destination.

“The premium lodges at Keld Spring will be of the highest quality, providing owners with a hugely desirable lifestyle in a stunning setting.

“We’re delighted the launch weekend was such a success and we’re looking forward to interest in the development and demand for the lodges growing as Keld Spring takes shape.”

Actually Group offers a complete end-to-end package, from land acquisition and development, to lodge design and manufacturing, and destination management and marketing.

Actually Group has a growing portfolio of high-end developments in many of the most sought-after UK holiday locations, including North Wales, Cumbria, Cornwall and Devon.

The company is aiming to create 15 new destinations, 1,000 lodges and 500 jobs by the end of next year.