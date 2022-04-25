A MAN has been arrested following a serious assault.
A 20-year-old man from Northallerton was left with cuts to his face and a fractured eye socket after being assaulted on Elder Road, on Sunday, April 17, at around 3.15am.
An 18-year-old man also from the area has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released on conditional bail.
Detectives in Northallerton Criminal Investigation Department are appealing to witnesses to contact them so they can establish the full circumstances around the incident.
Officiers would also like to hear from anyone who may have capture dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Northallerton CID.
You can also email CIDNorthallerton@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220064587.
