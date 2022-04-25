BUDDING entrepreneurs are being offered extra support to get their business ideas off the ground.

Anglo American has again teamed up with Scarborough-based business support company Yorkshire in Business to re-launch a programme to help fledgling businesses.

Fifteen new start-ups were successfully launched via the pilot of the Coastal Start Up Programme in 2021, all of which are still trading successfully. Another 30 will be helped through the process during 2022.

Anglo American has so far committed £172,500 towards the creation of 45 new businesses in the area.

Gareth Edmunds, Anglo American’s corporate relations director, said: “We’re delighted to be backing this programme again to try and help people turn their business ideas into reality, as part of the economic development plans that sit alongside the Woodsmith Project.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to support local residents who have the drive to launch a new business but perhaps need some support and guidance and we hope to see the same success that came from the launch of the programme last year.

“Our business has always been committed to the area for the long term and we are proud to be able to continue to support the local economy.”

The programme will cover writing a business plan, financial planning, identifying customers and launching a business, with one-to-one support also available from a business advisor, and a £1,500 grant on offer to help with the start-up costs of the businesses.

Yorkshire in Business have been providing business start-up advice and support for more than 30 years.

CEO Jenn Crowther said: “After successful helping launch 15 new start-up business through the Coastal Start Up Programme, we are delighted to be partnering with Anglo American again to support another 30 start up businesses get off the ground in the area.

“The 100 per cent success we enjoyed with the previous cohorts will be a great target to try and repeat with another group of keen entrepreneurs. The wide variety of ideas that people bring is amazing with everything from drystone walling to holiday lets, to clothing design. The passion and determination of the people who come to us with an idea is fantastic and being able to guide them on their journey with the support of Anglo American is really rewarding.”

For more information visit https://yorkshireinbusiness.org.uk/coastal-start-up-programme-application-form/