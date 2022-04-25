A PROPERTY has been burgled in York.
Various computing and electrical items of value have been stolen from property on Hallifield Road, Layerthorpe, York.
The incident happened on Friday, April 22, at around 2.30am.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and the public to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Hallifield Road at the time, who saw anything suspicious to contact us.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Abligail Withers.
You can also email Abigail.withers@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220067667.
