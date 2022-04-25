ORGANISATIONS in York are being urged to apply for funding to support efforts to reduce loneliness and isolation.
Charities, social enterprises, voluntary and community groups are being invited to apply for grants up to £5,000 from the cultural wellbeing grant, with an overall fund of £30,000 available.
The grant is designed to help engage isolated people to combat mental ill-health, improve physical health, or access employment and learning opportunities.
Funding can be used for a range of project costs, from materials and venue hire to set-up fees, marketing, transport and administration time.
Funding is being made available via the Better Care Fund, in a collaboration between Make It York and City of York Council. Applications are open until Friday, May 20, 2022.
Last year, 19 charities, social enterprises and community groups benefitted from the cultural and social prescribing grants funding from Make It York, City of York Council and York CVS.
The grants supported everything from fairy trails and coffee mornings to excavation projects, craft workshops and creative cafes.
Helen Apsey, head of culture and wellbeing at Make It York, said: “The cultural wellbeing grants are a really important scheme, which support local organisations, groups and people, through funding for creative and cultural initiatives to support residents’ health and wellbeing."
She added: “Last year saw us supporting a wide range of projects, from theatre workshops for people affected by isolation, weekly music, movement and social sessions for adults with complex needs, through to coordinating green organisations to increase the number of people engaging with creative nature opportunities - and we’re looking forward to continuing to support many more projects through this year’s grants scheme.”
Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “The Cultural Wellbeing Grants programme will build on the city's fantastic work in tackling isolation and supporting mental health across our city. These grants will be supporting York’s voluntary sector as our communities continue to recover from the pandemic.”
