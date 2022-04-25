A CAR and a motorbike have crashed on a country road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened at 4.25pm yesterday at Timble, Harrogate, and was attended by crews from Harrogate and Summerbridge.
"The motorcyclist was being assisted by paramedics upon our arrival," said a spokesperson.
"Two occupants were in the car, one was out upon our arrival and the passenger was mechanically trapped.
"Crews used hydraulic spreaders and stabilisation equipment to release the passenger."
