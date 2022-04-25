PICTURES inspired by the television series Gentleman Jack go on display in York next month.
A series of portraits by West Yorkshire artist David Greenwood, including of actresses Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, who played Anne Lister and Ann Walker in the series, will be exhibited at Kentmere House Gallery on Scarcroft Hill from May 7.
He lives close to Ann Walker's family home of Shibden Hall near Halifax and visited it frequently to soak up the atmosphere.
David is a full-time artist who specialises in pastel and was artist in residence at Bradford Cathedral. He has also exhibited at the Royal Academy and in galleries across the country
“Pastel is my favourite medium because I have always loved drawing," he said. "I like its graphic nature: the crayon or chalk feels like an extension of my hand and transmits the gestures of a restless and nervous body.”
