A REPLACENT operator offering a has been found for a new hotel to be built in central York.

When plans for the scheme on the site of the former tax office in Piccadilly, a 145-room Marriott Courtyard hotel was to be built on the site of Swinson House, which will be demolished.

But now, planning chiefs have approved a further amendment, reducing the number of rooms from 132 to 116 for what the operators describe as a 'hometel.'

A report by City of York Planning staff says the approved scheme was for a hotel building building (following demolition) ranging from 6-storeys at the front, facing Piccadilly, stepping down to 4-storeys on the rear elevation.

The report noted the development is within the Central Historic Core Conservation area, with its rear facing the Grade I Listed St Deny’s Church.

It said: “The changes arise from a change in prospective operator. The operator would provide apart-hotel type rooms. These are larger than the rooms within the approved scheme, therefore the number of rooms would be reduced.”

The amendment to the approved plans centred around changes to the interior and the front entrance.

The report added: “The scheme has been revised so the most sensitive aspect of the building (i.e. the top floor), which impacts on views of the Grade I Listed St Deny’s spire has a neutral effect compared to the approved scheme. The alterations proposed subsequently maintain the character and appearance of the conservation area and impact on the setting of listed buildings.”

Earlier this year, well-known York developer North Star bought Swinson House, which was formerly used by HMRC. Built in 1938, Swinson House, situated next to Spark York, offered 35,000 sq ft of office space. However, it was later vacated as it was out of date and no longer fit for purpose.

In 2019, the Dominvs Group submitted plans for the hotel, receiving consent in August 2020.

Amended plans submitted to the city council earlier this year revealed the hotel operator to be Room2 (room2.com), a London-based company seeking nationwide expansion for its ‘hometels’.

The application said: “Room 2 offer accommodation which has the flexibility and comfort of an Airbnb, but with the security, services and quality assurance of a hotel. Room 2’s purpose is to give people a place to live, not just stay for the night. All Room 2 Hotels offer unique, thoughtfully designed environments, run by people with real personalities and where hotel norms don’t exist."

It also said: “Sustainability is a key driver for Room 2 who aspire to make a positive impact on their local communities and the world’s precious resources. They have committed to net zero and have a wide range of sustainability initiatives including biophillic design, offering healthy food, and supporting the local economy. Room 2 operate a number of successful hotels throughout the country and look forward to expanding the offering to York.”