A study has revealed the areas of York at risk of being underwater by the end of the decade.

The research was carried out by an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists, collectively known as Climate Central, who investigate climate change and its impact on the public.

Using current projections, they have produced a map showing which areas of the country would be submerged by 2030.

York locations at risk from rising sea levels

The Climate Central map reveals large areas to the south of York at risk of losing land to rising sea levels within less than a decade.

York itself is not without its issues either with parts of the city appearing in the red zone too.

The research suggests towns and villages surrounding the River Ouse face a future underwater if levels continue to increase at the same rate as they have been.

Major roads with the potential for flooding according to Climate Central include the A19, A63, A64, A1079.

Attractions such as the York Castle Museum in Tower Street along with most of York Racecourse are also bathed in red on the map.

Datasets include "some error"





Climate Central does admit the calculations that have led to fears of a nightmare scenario include "some error".

It says: "These maps incorporate big datasets, which always include some error. These maps should be regarded as screening tools to identify places that may require deeper investigation of risk."

The maps have been based on "global-scale datasets for elevation, tides and coastal flood likelihoods" and "imperfect data is used".

Somewhat comfortingly, Climate Central adds: "Our approach makes it easy to map any scenario quickly and reflects threats from permanent future sea-level rise well.

"However, the accuracy of these maps drops when assessing risks from extreme flood events.

"Our maps are not based on physical storm and flood simulations and do not take into account factors such as erosion, future changes in the frequency or intensity of storms, inland flooding, or contributions from rainfall or rivers."

But it adds: "Improved elevation data indicate far greater global threats from sea level rise and coastal flooding than previously thought, and thus greater benefits from reducing their causes."