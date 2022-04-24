THE death has been announced of Martin Dales, friend and spokesperson of the late Peter Lawrence

Martin, who lived in Old Malton and was charitman of the local Conservative Association from 2016 tp 2019, passed away on Wednesday , aged 66.

Rob Hall, Chairman of Thirsk and Malton Conservatives, said: "Martin had been a loyal servant of the Conservative Party for over 30 years. He had served the Party in many capacities from member, to councillor to Chairman of the Association and finally as a trustee. Indeed it was only late last year that he decided not to stand in the Unitary council elections to be held next month. Thirsk and Malton Conservative Association and the wider Party owe him a great debt of gratitude.

"He will be remembered as a decent, generous man whose heart and soul was firmly rooted in his strong faith and his desire to help those not as fortunate as himself."

Martin was also a close friend and spokesperson for the late Peter Lawrence.

Peter Lawrence OBE died last year, aged 74.

His daughter went missing 13 years ago. Police believe the 35-year-old, who was a chef in York was murdered.

Our MP, Kevin Hollinrake also wishes to pay tribute to Martin: "Martin was there from day one of my political journey and has been hugely supportive of me and the Conservative cause every step of the way. He always offered wise counsel, good humour and friendship, particularly when times were tough. My heart goes out to Hazel, Jessica and Rachel, their wider family and their many close friends. Of course, life will never be quite the same again, not least for them, but we will all be able to look back and enjoy happy memories."

I am sure you will all support Kevin and myself in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to Hazel and his daughters, Jessica and Rachel at this very difficult time for them all.

Yours sincerely Rob Hall Chairman Thirsk and Malton Conservatives 01653 693502 | info@thirskandmaltonconservatives.com Promoted by Melanie Gooder on behalf of Thirsk and Malton Conservatives, 109 Town Street, Old Malton, YO17 7HD.

You can view our privacy policy here: www.thirskandmaltonconservatives.com/privacy Twitter Facebook Website