CHILDREN were climbing on cliffs on the North Yorkshire coast minutes before part of them fell into the sea, coastguards have revealed.

The team was alerted by a social media post of the youngsters' activities on Friday evening and immediately went to the scene.

The children were climbing on the notoriously dangerous Cauldron Cliffs at Runswick Bay, and shortly afterwards about 10 tonnes on the same section of cliff fell down.

A spokesman for Staithes Coastguard said: ‘If you see someone in danger on the beach or cliffs please don’t waste precious minutes putting it on social media; call 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.

"Those minutes can stop a risky situation and escalating into a major incident with injury or loss of life.’

‘You will never be criticised for calling the Coastguard out in good faith to a situation you feel may turn dangerous. No one’s life is worth likes on social media.’

By the time the Staithes Coastguard Rescue team arrived, the children had made their way to safety where one of their parents gave them strong safety advice.

The team then immediately had to go to a family in danger of being cut off by the rising tide at Pennysteel nearby. A member of the public had alerted them to their peril and they made their way to safety with difficulty just ahead of the tide.