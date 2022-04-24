Two groups of Extinction Rebellion activists will bring their campaign to York on Wednesday.
At 12.30pm they will be in Parliament Street and in the evening they will speak at the City of York Council full council meeting.
Extinction Rebellion York and Extinction Rebellion Calderdale are combining forces as part of their national organisation's campaign against Drax Power Station south of York.
They claim it added 17 million tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere in 2020 through its burning of wood pellets and accuse it of "green washing".
Drax Power Station says the fuel is a carbon neutral renewable energy source.
At lunchtime on Wednesday the activists will parody the Drax AGM, scheduled for London on the same day, when they will give a performance wearing suits and drinking "champagne" in Parliament Street.
“People think Drax are using eco-friendly methods because they are very good at greenwashing, which means they cover up the damage they do by pretending they care about the environment,” says an anonymous member of XR York. “We’re doing this action to make people aware of what’s actually happening, and talk about the numbers Drax don’t want people to hear.”
In the evening, they will urge councillors to include fossil fuel elimination strategies in the council's climate plan.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel