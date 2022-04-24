PLAIN clothes police officers are being deployed to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime on a York estate.

North Yorkshire Police said it was aware of persistent crime and anti-social behaviour problems on the Foxwood estate.

"Our officers are working hard to identify those key offenders who are responsible for committing crime and where appropriate take action to bring them to justice," it tweeted.

"High-visibility patrols will continue to take place daily and we would encourage residents to speak to officers about any concerns that they have.

"Plain clothed officers will also be patrolling to assist us in trying to catch offenders in the act."

It called for the public's help by reporting crime, and said it was also asking parents and carers to play their part by making sure they know where their children are going and what they are up to when not at school.