Perfumes can cost a nice chunk of money, especially if you’re after that one luxury scent that is being raved about.
But there is a way you can smell and feel like a million bucks without breaking the bank with the new collection from Aldi.
The budget supermarket has launched a new woman’s fragrance collection inspired by cult favourites including Carolina Herrera and Escentric Molecules.
The Lacura Lady Pour Femme and Lacura Atom are the two brand new perfumes added to Aldi's beauty brand Lacura is well known for creating dupes of loved products for half the price.
The Lacura Lady Pour Femme Eau De Parfum (£5.99) is a perfect dupe of the Carolina Herrera Good Girl (£98).
The bargain perfume offers dark notes of sandalwood and tonka beans which complement undertones of orange blossom and Bulgarian rose.
Its described as bold and vibrant and is the perfect treat for yourself or to gift to a loved one.
The Lacura Atom (£5.99) is inspired by the Escentric Molecules (£72) that is designed to adapt to each wearer with a unique velvet and amber aroma which strengthens over time.
Plus it gives a mysterious scent that completes fierce femininity.
For fans of the Lacura Dark Blossom (£5.99) inspired by Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium (£91) you're in luck as it returns to stores and online.
With its notes of pink pepper and orange blossom, it has undercuts of sweet jasmine and coffee aromas too.
You can get all the new and returning perfumes in stores and online now via the Aldi website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here