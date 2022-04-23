With Record Day 2022 finally here you might be on the hunt for a new record player so you can enjoy all the exciting and exclusive albums you bagged on the big day.

The 'vintage' players are loved by music fans young and old with the technology being named the true listening experience to the world's best albums.

From record fairs to Tumblr trends, record players have won back music lovers young and old.

So whether you plan on digging out your all-time favourite album or can't wait to give a new record a spin, then look no further as we have the best record players to help you enjoy your music.

Take a look at the best record players on sale now.

HMV record players

HMV has currently knocked down prices on the music store's record player range - with discounts of up to half-price.

Jam Sound Stream+ Wood Bluetooth Turntable (HMV Exclusive)

Dropped from £199.99 to £99.99, the Jam Sound Stream+ Wood Bluetooth Turntable has built-in speakers as well as aux-in and headphone jack output.

The Sound Stream+ can play three speeds (33-1/3, 45 & 78 RPM) while you can also convert all your records to MP3 in a few simple steps.

It's a great option for people who wish to enjoy vinyls while keeping up their digital collections.

Crosley Gig Turntable & Speakers

The Crosley Gig Turntable & Speakers is a stylish mid-century record player with rounded edges, a faux wood finish and matte black front face.

You can adjust pitch and volume, switch between vinyl or use the aux-in or the built-in Bluetooth settings.

You can use the matching speakers or the RCA outputs on the back to easily integrate into your existing music system.

Even better, HMV has put this Crosley record player on sale - down from £179.99 to £169.99.

AO Record Players

Denon DP29FE2GB Turntable - Silver

The Denon is ideal for anyone just starting out with their record collection thanks to its ease of use with an automatic arm.

It also has a Moving Magnet (MM) cartridge playing the music, and a built-in phono equalizer to ensure top quality.

Plus, you can connect your turntable to speakers to get loud and high-quality sound.

You can get it now on sale from £49 to just £99.

Not On The High Street Record Players

Retro Style Record Player On Legs

Get this vintage three-speed record player that has an automatic tonearm and make it a stylish feature of you're home.

With the choice of two colours blue and orange, it can also let you connect to Bluetooth Playback to make sure you have the best quality possible.

The record is on sale now for £159.99 and you can get it now via Not On The High Street.

Selfridges Record Players

Pro-Ject T1 Bluetooth Turntable

This Bluetooth turntable makes a big impact without taking up to much space with this stylish wooden base model.

You can connect to your Bluetooth speakers and headphones whilst have your favorite record spinning and playing you most loved songs.

You can get the Turntable now for £399.99 now via Selfridges.

TEAC TN-4D Analog Turntable Deck

This high tec turntable has crystal-locked speed stability with its brushless DC motor and feedback control.

It even has a die-cast aluminum platter to make an edgy aesthetic with a modern classy twist.

The turntable is available now on Selfridges for £549.

Urban Outfitters record players

Urban Outfitters has an endless selection of quirky and unique record players as well as classics.

Crosley UO Exclusive White Ryder Bluetooth Record Player

This Crosley White Ryder Bluetooth Record Player is a more affordable option without losing sound quality.

For £79, this sleek and stylish Crosley record player has three speed settings and a Bluetooth connection capability.

The Ryder by Crosley - exclusive to Urban Outfitters - plays 7", 10" and 12" vinyl while you can also connect to your phone's music library.

Crosley Brown C62 Turntable System With External Speakers

Travel back in time to the 70s with Crosley's vintage-inspired walnut veneer turntable, complete with external speakers for quality listening.

This classic record player features two standard speeds (33 1/3 & 45 RPM) with two knobs to switch speeds, raise the volume or switch to built-in Bluetooth connectivity.

It is wrapped in a faux walnut veneer while the Bluetooth technology allows you to stream music wirelessly from any handheld device.