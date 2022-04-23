As we (hopefully) come into the warmer months, many of us will be planning for Spring garden parties, dinners or just generally enjoying the nice weather.

With the sunnier days come seasonal drinks, and Majestic Wine has brought out its Italian Spring box as part of the Majestic Wine Club.

The box contains 12 bottles of Italian wine all fit for the Spring season, to see if it is worth it, we put one to the test.

Majestic Wine Italian Box review

Any day you have 12 bottles of wine arrive at your door is a good day, so when the Majestic Wine club box arrived I was eager to put them to the test. Members of the Wine Club get such joyous deliveries every season. It is the perfect way to explore new wines and regions.

The box I received was the Discovery Case, and it contained 6 reds and 6 whites:

Casa Lisa ‘Pagus’ Verdicchio Dei Castelli Di Jesi Doc

Fuedo Antico Pecorino Biologico

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

Cantina Di Monteforte ‘Clivus’ Soave Classico Doc

Cantina Puiatti Friulano

Corte Ilba ‘1697’ Organic Grillo

Corvezzo ‘La Traversata’ Organic Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Doc

Nicosia Nerello Mascalese

Tenuta Olim Bauda ‘Era’ Barbera D’Asti DOCG

Cantina Valpantena ‘Saveroni’ Corvina

Castelsina Chianti DOCG

A6mani ‘Lifili’ Negroamaro

All the wines delicious and incredibly unique, and although we definitely had our favourites, the box as a whole is a must for wine lovers this spring.

White wine

Starting with the whites, the Cantina Puiatti Friulano was top of the list for us. A beautifully refreshing wine known as a Sauvignon Vert. It boasts notes of citrus and flowers and we thoroughly enjoyed some brief sun with a glass of this.

Next up, the Cantina Di Monteforte ‘Clivus’ Soave Classico Doc. One of Italy’s most famous wines, this wine is a blend of Garganega and Trebbiano di Soave grapes.

The Casa Lisa ‘Pagus’ Verdicchio Dei Castelli Di Jesi Doc was another favourite of the whites, with a beautiful refreshing bottle with notes of citrus. The description says to enjoy it with fine cuts of Prosscuitto, which we certainly did.

The Cavazza Pinot Grigio had a much stronger taste to it, boasting characteristics of blossom, citrus fruit and green apple.

Another star of the white wines, the Fuedo Antico Pecorino Biologico was thoroughly enjoyed with a green salad. The notes of citrus, mango and peach made this a perfect spring wine.

Last but certainly not least of the white wines is the Corte Ilba ‘1697’ Organic Grillo. A wine with roots in Sicily, it is made with Grillo grapes that are chilled once they’ve been picked to retain their flavour. This leaves a smooth texture with savoury undertones, balanced by citrus aromas.

Red wine

A personal favourite of the red wines Castelsina Chianti DOCG. Having stayed by a vineyard in the area on a cheap back packing trip years ago, it was nice to reminisce. Recommended to enjoy with pizza, how could we not?

The Nicosia Nerello Mascalese is another Sicilian wine. It is almost exclusive to Mount Etna – Europe’s most active volcano – making it an incredibly unique wine and a must try. We enjoyed the sweet spice and red fruity flavour.

Corvezzo ‘La Traversata’ Organic Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Doc is made from one of central and eastern Italy’s most important red grapes. Aromas of blackberry, red cherry and liquorice are strong and make up this 14%ABV wine.

The Tenuta Olim Bauda ‘Era’ Barbera D’Asti DOCG definitely benefits from some time to breathe. After just 20 minutes the bold taste was fully developed and the flavours of black fruit, chocolate and sweet spice were enjoyed.

Another favourite of the reds was the Cantina Valpantena ‘Saveroni’ Corvina. With no oak, all the flavour focuses on vibrant fruit characteristics, making a refreshing, easy drinking wine.

Last but not least, the A6mani ‘Lifili’ Negroamaro, a bold 13.5% ABV wine with characteristics of blackcurrant, ripe fruit and spice. Negroamaro translates to ‘black, bitter’ which reflects its deep colour.

The Discovery Box costs £99 and can be purchased on the Majestic website. For another taste of Italy, you can also sign up for the Tour Case or Grand Tour case.

Elizabeth Kelly, Master of Wine and Wine Buyer at Majestic, said: “Food and wine are a match made in heaven and we hope our new Italian Spring case helps people discover how the two can be best enjoyed together. Each case has been specially curated by us, working with our expert buyers and incredible Italian producers to give members the chance to try new wines that aren’t available anywhere else.”

All the wines in the Italian Discovery Box are sold exclusively on Majestic Wine. To sign up for the box head to the website here.