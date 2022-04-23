How many debates do you have with friends and family over the “right” way to pronounce certain food items?
The likes of gyros, quinoa and cacio e pepe, we all believe the way we pronounce them is the right way.
But Preply has revealed the most often mispronounced foods, and how we should actually say them. So, next time you’re ordering Pho, gyros or croissants you’ll actually know how to pronounce them.
The most mispronounced foods
Quinoa
Keen·waa
Many people try to pronounce this ‘pseudograin’ as the anglicised “Kwin-o-a”. However, this is incorrect. Keen-wa is the right way to say the food as per its South American Origin.
Gyros
Yee·ros
Confusion over the pronunciation is long debated, but ‘Gyros’ is in fact the singular of the greek dish. The Mediterranean background means the “Gy” is softened to give a “yee” sound.
Croissant
Kwa·son
It's surprising to see that the staple french pastry’s pronunciation is so highly contested in 2022. Croissant, pronounced with “kwa” instead of the expected “cro” sound, and the silent T, gets its name from its shape, a crescent.
Açai
a·sai
The popular ingredient of Instagram-perfect smoothie bowls has long been contested for its pronunciation, since its surge in popularity, The berry is actually pronounced in the simple two-syllable “a-sai”. The circumflex on the ‘C’ means the sound is softened to an S.
Gnocchi
No·kee
Just like a garden gnome, the ‘G’ in the popular Italian potato pasta is silent. The ‘cchi’ at the end of the word sounds like ‘kee’. Just like you’ve been locked out because you have no-key.
Lychee
Lai·Chee
The pronunciation of the Southern Chinese fruit is surprisingly phonetic given its long-term confusion. Americans are much more likely to pronounce the word “lee-chee”. However the British pronunciation “lie-chee” (rhymes with tai-chi) is much more popular globally.
Chipotle
chuh·powt·lay
The pronunciation of the popular Mexican seasoning has been largely Americanised, pronounced “chuh-powt-lay”. This isn’t too dissimilar from the Mexican origins of tchee-pot-leh”. Many people mispronounce the chilli pepper by saying “chee-po-til”, however, this is incorrect.
Worcestershire sauce
wu·stuh·shuh
The “cestershire” of Worcestershire sauce causes a lot of confusion, especially for non-Brits who are not used to the strange place names Leicestershire, and Gloucestershire. “Worcestershire” is anything but phonetic, and instead is pronounced in the three-syllable “wu-stuh-shuh”.
Pho
fuh
At first glance, it is easy to think the dish is pronounced phonetically pho, like toe, so or go. However, the most popularly accepted pronunciation of the Vietnamese soup is in fact “fuh”.
Jalapeño
Ha·luh·pee·nyow
The Spanish origins of the word mean pronunciation is slightly different to what an English speaker would expect. In Spanish ‘J’ is largely the equivalent of an English ‘H’.
- Focaccia, Foh·cahtch·ah
- Bruschetta, Broo·skett·ah
- Hummus, Homm·us
- Edamam, Eh·duh·maa·may
- Paella, Pah·eh·yah
- Poutine, Poo·tin
- Poke (bowl), Po·kay
- Gyoza, Gee·oh·zuh
- Prosciutto, Pro·shoo·tow
- Foie gras, Fwaa graa
