A second nature reserve in 11 days has gone up in flames.
This time, North Yorkshire firefighters believe the fire was started deliberately to the east of Selby.
On April 11, they had to deal with a big fire on Strensall Common.
They were called out to Hambleton Haugh yesterday afternoon at about tea time By the time they arrived, a large part of the woodland was ablaze.
At its peak, the fire front was 200m long and crews from five stations in two counties were needed to bring it under control.
Hambleton Haugh is popular with dog walkers, ramblers who enjoy the views from its summit and bird watchers. At this time of year it is full of bluebells.
Yesterday's blaze was fought by crews from Selby, Tadcaster, York, Acomb and Pontefract.
They used beaters as well as a hose reel jet and knapsack sprayers to stop the flames spread and put them out.
Afterwards a fire brigade spokesman said the service believed it had been started deliberately.
Strensall Common was devastated by a blaze on April 11 that left large stretches of the nature reserve north of York a blackened ruin.
It took firefighters from four stations several hours to put out the flames that at their peak formed a front 500m long. The cause of the blaze has not been announced.
Firefighters found grassland well ablaze when they arrived.
