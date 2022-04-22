A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.

The level crossing in York Road, Strensall, will be closed on Tuesday night, May 3 from 11.35pm to 5.55am on Thursday, May 5.

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.