A THEATRE company from North Yorkshire is returning to the stage.

Green Hammerton-based company Badapple Theatre is on tour with a brand new show harking back to the age of the dance hall.

Elephant Rock follows a family who are trying to keep the struggling pier-front Palace dance hall open whilst grappling with a family history that stretches across a hundred years and five thousand miles from the rocky coast of England to the sweeping grasslands of Sri Lanka.

On May 10 the show is heading to York Theatre Royal as part of the Takeover Festival.

Kate Bramley, the play’s writer and artistic director, said: “It’s a lighthearted comedy about finding your place in the world. That it doesn’t always matter where you’ve come from, but more about finding the place that you want to call home. We were preparing to perform this two years ago when the pandemic hit, so finally it’s out there.”

Join us as we watch the comic yet heartfelt attempts of the mismatched team who are determined that the Palace doors stay open, through hell and high water.

Starring Stephanie Hutchinson, Jess Woodward and Robert Wade, Elephant Rock features original songs and music by Sony award-winning songwriter Jez Lowe. The tour travels through Yorkshire and nationally until June 19.

Local venues include:

April 27: Burton Fleming Village Hall

May 17 Green Hammerton Village Hall

May 18 Terrington Village Hall

June 10 Catton Village Hall

June 15 Galtres Centre Easingwold

For the full list of venues or to book, go to www.badappletheatre.com or telephone 01423 331 304.

Last year Badapple wowed audiences with their tour of Tales from the Great Wood.

Starring York actor Richard Kay, Danny Mellor and a host of puppets, made by designer Catherine Dawn, this show for ages five to 95 was performed at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, in York last Summer.

Badapple Theatre Company is in its 24th year performing original productions with professional actors in the smallest and hardest-to-reach rural venues and village halls.

Its mission remains to find the best of new theatre in the most unexpected of places. It’s supported by Arts Council England.