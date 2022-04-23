A 36-year-old man has been jailed for disrupting police work at North Yorkshire Police headquarters.
Christopher Gallone was part of a group filming a video at Alverton Court, Northallerton, which he intended to post on YouTube on July 6, York Magistrates Court heard.
He was filming behind a private barrier and refused to leave when police told him.
His aim was to disrupt or obstruct what people were doing their as part of their daily duties.
The court told him: “This is deliberate interference. By filming the incident, it has made it even more intimidating and unpleasant."
He was told he had caused a “significant waste of resources as it disrupted numerous emergency workers from carrying out their duties to the public”.
The court described Gallone’s aim of posting the video on YouTube as a “great risk to security and safety”.
Gallone, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity and aggravated trespass committed by failure to obey a police order to leave.
He appeared on a video link from prison.
In addition to the eight-week prison sentence, he was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
