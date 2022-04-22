A MAN was left with a broken nose after being punched in the face during an assault in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
Th incident happened in St Thomas Street outside Chubbies in Scarborough at around 4.30am on Sunday April 3 - and involved a man being punched in the face by another man after he had tried to break up a fight.
The victim was left with a broken nose.
Following a number of other enquiries, North Yorkshire Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, the force are appealing for information about anyone who may have witnessed the incident or if anyone knows anything about it.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email lucy.england@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lucy England.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220057032 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article