Three drivers have been banned from driving by North Yorkshire magistrates for at least three years each.
Daniel Steven Scott was banned from driving for four years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified, two charges relating to cocaine driving and one each of cannabis driving and driving without insurance, all committed on Christmas Day on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate.
The 29-year-old, of Bowland Close, Harrogate was also given a 12-month community order with a four-month nightly curfew, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Raymond Keyter, 56, of Meadowfields Close, Easingwold, was banned from driving for 46 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving when more than three times the alcohol limit on the A19 at Shipton north of York.
He was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol dependency treatment, 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
George David Perry was banned from driving for 38 months. The 25-year-old from Scarborough Road, East Heslerton, Malton, pleaded guilty to drink driving at East Heslerton. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here