UPDATED 5.20PM: The police incident has been resolved and the road has reopened.

 

A MAJOR bridge has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

North Yorkshire Police say they're currently dealing with an incident on Spa Bridge in Scarborough.

It's currently closed and there will be no access to the seafront from Valley Road. Surrounding roads towards the Spa Bridge are also to be closed.

A police spoksman said: "Thank you for your patience and please avoid the area whilst emergency services respond.”

More to follow.