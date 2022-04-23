With so many different cuisines to choose from it can be tricky to decide what exactly to order or where to go out to eat.
Chinese food has often proven to be a popular choice, and York has a few well-received establishments for either ordering takeaway or eating in.
TripAdvisor can break down the best-rated ones if you wanted to try somewhere new or go to an old favourite.
Here's the best place to get Chinese food in York according to TripAdvisor reviews.
Upper River Restaurant
Rating: 5/5
Where: 61 Gillygate, York YO31 7EA England
"An authentic Chinese experience and wonderful food - especially their char Sui pork dishes and my personal favourite is beef with Choi sum. My family and I have enjoyed many meals at this little gem of a restaurant since September 2021 - wholeheartedly recommend this restaurant if you value substance over style."
The Mulan Cantonese Restaurant
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: Unit 2 2 Tower Court Oakdale Road Clifton Moor, York YO30 4WL England
"Visited with my wife. Not a large place but still good atmosphere. We had set meal which I would recommend. Food very tasty. Will definitely be going back."
New Basil
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: York Road, York YO26 8EQ England
"Fantastic King Prawn & Duck. The best Sweet and Sour king prawns we’ve had for a long time. Really great Chinese food and good service. The Hot and Sour soup and mixed started was excellent but star of the meal were the sweet and sour king prawns … really good & a favourite."
Happy Valley
Rating: 4/5
Where: 70 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LF England
"Excellent selection and tasty food. Food was hot and freshly cooked. Vegetarian options on the menu too. I really enjoyed our meal here, it was perfect. Service good too."
The Orchid Vegan Restaurant
Rating: 5/5
Where: 16 George Hudson Street, York YO1 6LP England
"The Mongolian beef and duck pancakes were a true delight, I was amazed by the taste and texture of both and would definitely recommend to anyone in the future!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here