A WELL-KNOWN York solicitor with a distinguished career spanning more than five decades has died aged 88.

Peter Baines was a solicitor with Harland & Co in the city and, alongside his extensive professional life, he carried out work for York Civic Trust and the Noel Terry Charitable Trust.

He was instrumental in getting the gift of the Terry Collection of furniture and clocks, of national importance, to York Civic Trust agreed in lieu of Inheritance Tax.

This involved a great deal of work and protracted negotiations with the Treasury; something that Peter could really get his teeth into.

His daughters, Hilary and Gill, said: "Family was everything to him. He was a loving husband to Sheila - they were married for just short of 60 years - and a beloved father to both of us as well as a grandfather of six and great-grandfather of five.

"Dad was a very proud Yorkshireman, he appreciated the diverse beauty of the landscape, in particular the dales and coast, and had a a soft spot for Scarborough."

Peter was born in 1934 in Methley between Castleford and Leeds and went to Normanton Grammar School where he made lifelong friends and developed a lasting love of rugby, cricket and football.

In 1951, aged 17, Peter took up a place at Leeds University to read law, graduating in 1954 with first class honours. He remained at Leeds for a further year to lecture in the subject he loved.

His articles were served at Hartley and Worstenholme in Castleford where he met his future wife, Sheila. In 1957, following National Service in Fulford, Peter and Sheila were married.

In 1960 the couple moved to York and Peter joined Harland, Leeman and Walster of 29, Coney Street, now Harland & Co, where he worked as an assistant solicitor before becoming a partner. He thoroughly enjoyed his work, practising up to the age of 76.

Peter made a significant contribution to several York organisations which were close to his heart. He was a member of the Merchant Adventurers and York Round Table - chairing the latter in his 30s. He also served a term as a trustee of the then York Citizens Theatre Trust.

In 1975, he became Clerk to the Board at The Ouse and Derwent Internal Drainage Board. His strong character and professionalism steered the ship through testing times until his retirement 19 years later. To this day, The Ouse and Derwent IDB area is surrounded by much infrastructure commissioned under Peter's leadership to protect homes from flooding.

He was similarly proud of his association with the charity of Jane Wright and acted as clerk for 40 years, providing solid and dependable advice and guidance through the acquisition of several properties which were later developed into Almshouse accommodation for York residents.

Having moved to Bilbrough in 1970 with Sheila Hilary and Gill, he involved himself in village life. A keen historian, he campaigned for the restoration of Sir Thomas Fairfax's tomb within Bilbrough church, securing donations from far and wide.

He was also a keen sportsman playing cricket, tennis and golf in his younger days and was fiercely competitive. He followed Castleford rugby league and travelled to Wembley to cheer them to victory in 1970. He also supported Leeds United and Yorkshire cricket, often going to Headlingley.