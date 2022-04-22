A MAN was attacked by a woman during a racist assault in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The incident happened to the rear of Domino’s pizza shop in Church View in Sherburn-in-Elmet between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday April 15.
A woman racially abused the man - and shortly after he used a nearby cash machine. The woman then assaulted him before throwing a bottle at a car he got into, which damaged the vehicle.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police should call 101, select option 2 and ask for Pauline Law. You can also email PC Law at Pauline.law@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference number 12220063653 when passing on information.
