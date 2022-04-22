A WOMAN who specialises in stealing meat has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Jaimee Leigh Reilly, 22, of Far Moss, Selby, went on a shoplifting spree in her home town during which she targeted two supermarket chains and a discount store chain.

At York Magistrates Court she was told she had an “appalling” record for similar offending and the only sentence appropriate for her was a spell behind bars.

Altogether she stole nine joints of meat.

She started her thieving on March 3 by stealing two lamb joints worth £72.78 in Tesco’s.

On March 17, she was back in the same store when she stole two Yankee candles worth £30.

On March 18, she stole four beef joints worth together £80 from Aldi at the Three Lakes Retail Park.

On March 21, she stole two face creams worth £8.98 from Home Bargains.

On April 1, she was back at Aldi. This time she stole three frozen lamb joints worth £53.97.

She pleaded guilty to five charges of theft and was jailed for four weeks for each, to be served consecutively.

She was also ordered to pay compensation for all the goods she had stolen, totally £225.73.