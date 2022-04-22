POLICE are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a man on a farm.

Humberside Police said its officers were in attendance at a farm in the village of Everingham, near Pocklington, in East Yorkshire, following reports of a man's death on Thursday.

A spokesman said their inquiries were in their early stages as they looked to establish the circumstances and cause of the man's death.

"At this stage of our investigations, the circumstances of the man's death are unexplained and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time," he said.

He did not reveal any of the circumstances of the man's death, but added:"We would like to reassure the community that our officers will be in the area whilst we continue with our inquires."

He said that anyone with any concerns could speak to one of the force's police officers at the scene.

But he added that anyone with any information regarding the incident could also contact the force on its non-emergency number 101, quoting log 687 of 21 April.

Police have not as yet identified the man who died.