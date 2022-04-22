A BAND, who are touring the UK in May and June, are preparing for a show in York and the release of a new single.
The Often Herd will be marking the release of 'Casablanca', the second single from the progressive UK bluegrass band. The track will feature on their forthcoming debut album, Where the Big Lamp Shines, released on June 3.
Speaking on the new single, a spokesperson said: "'Casablanca is inspired by the darkest of December nights, it is dedicated to artists far and wide speaking up for their cause.
"In it we explore the loss of what was once shared with friends both at home and across borders, before a severing of ties left us with a sense of grief and uncertainty."
The bands unique approach won them the title of 'Best European Bluegrass Band 2018' at the La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France and a virtual showcase slot at 2021’s International Bluegrass Music Association conference.
From May 1, The Often Herd will be embarking on a UK-wide tour, full details of which can be found on their website.
The band will be performing at the FortyFive Vinyl Cafe in Micklegate, York, on May 21. For tickets, call 01904 207345 or email: info@fortyfiveuk.com.
