A WINDOW was broken during an altercation in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.

The incident happened in Scott Road in Selby at around 1am on Sunday April 17 - and involved a door supervisor and a youth.

The incident started at Wetherspoons in Gowthorpe and resulted in a window of Wilco Motosave being broken.

If anyone is able to provide any information in relation to this incident, especially what occurred on Scott Road, please call 101, select option 2 and ask for Pauline Law, or email PC Law at Pauline.law@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote reference number 12220064565 when passing on information.