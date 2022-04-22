A WINDOW was broken during an altercation in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.
The incident happened in Scott Road in Selby at around 1am on Sunday April 17 - and involved a door supervisor and a youth.
The incident started at Wetherspoons in Gowthorpe and resulted in a window of Wilco Motosave being broken.
If anyone is able to provide any information in relation to this incident, especially what occurred on Scott Road, please call 101, select option 2 and ask for Pauline Law, or email PC Law at Pauline.law@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference number 12220064565 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article