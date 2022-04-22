FOUR men from the York and North Yorkshire have been banned or received penalty points after they failed to respond to summons issued for Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court.
They were convicted in their absence of failing to tell police who was driving their car when it allegedly committed a motoring offence.
John Keats Ormandy, 42, of Main Street, Sutton-on-the-Forest was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Charles McDonagh, 38, of Station Court, Easingwold, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and received six penalty points.
Adam Hurley, 29, of Gale Lane, Acomb, was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £66 statutory surcharge and was given six penalty points.
Sahrek Akhtar, 25, of Wighill Lane, Tadcaster, was convicted of two offences, banned from driving for six months, fined £770 and ordered to pay a £77 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
At the same court, Margaret Price, 35, of Bridal Mews, Thorpe Willoughby, was convicted in her absence of driving when not in a position from which she could control her vehicle. She was banned from driving for six months, fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article