NEWS that popular riverside pub Plonkers is for sale will spark memories for many readers.

The pub, on Cumberland Street, has been part of York's nightlife for decades.

Husband and wife Malcolm and Eileen Goodwin have ran the pub for 32 years with their daughter, Leann, and are now selling the pub as they are ready to retire.

The pub by the River Ouse is on the market for £1.2 million.

We wish them all the best - and hope they enjoy this dip into our archives which unearthed a whole host of photos at the bar over the years.

Its riverside location meant it was often inundated by flood water, not that a deluge seemed to disturb landlord Malcolm too much.

He told The Press: "The floods are inconvenient because you are not trading.

"But because we have got the bar set up that well, we get very little damage from flooding due to how it’s set up with the cellar being on the top floor.”

Besides the old photos from floods of yesteryear, including the devastating one of December 2015, we also found lots of images recording happier times.

June 2000 - Eileen Goodwin, Licensee of Plonkers in Cumberland Street, York starts the mopping up process after water levels recede along the River Ouse after the floods.

Where were you at the new Millennium? Some of you were in Plonkers - and we have the evidence to prove it! Looks like a good time was had by all.

One of our photos from 2013 highlights fundraising at the pub. Christian Hook, Phil Torpey and Rob Ellis of Good Times Soul Club, organised an all-night charity fundraiser in aid of York’s St Leonard’s Hospice - from 7pm until 7am the following morning. Talk about dancing the night away!

Kings Staith - on the waterfront by Plonkers - is now full of outside dining tables for nearby pubs and restaurants. But that wasn't always the case.

Our photo from 2007 shows Malcolm with plans for an outside area on Kings Staith.

