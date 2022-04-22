POLICE have praised the courage of a wife who exposed the hell her husband had put her through.
Cedric Pierre-Louis Brisson, 47, destroyed his wife's self-esteem as he assaulted her, insisted on seeing what she had on her phone, made her have sex with him in the middle of the day when she needed to do other things, York Crown Court heard.
He is now subject to a 12-month suspended prison sentence.
He is now subject to a 12-month suspended prison sentence.
Lead investigator, Anne Yates, of the York Investigation Hub at North Yorkshire Police, said: “This case has been extremely traumatic for the victim, and I would like to praise her bravery in coming forward.
“Brisson has repeatedly refused to accept any responsibility for his actions, showing no remorse at all for his actions and behaviour. He has only recently entered a guilty plea at court putting her through enormous anxiety at the prospect of having to go to court.
“I am very pleased that this investigation has now drawn to a close and Brisson has been sentenced for his awful crimes against this very brave lady.”
“The sentence Brisson has now received will hopefully allow her the space and time to continue to heal, safe in the knowledge he can no longer cause her harm. I wish her the very best for her future.”
