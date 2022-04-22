A MAN who died following an assault in York has been named by police.
North Yorkshire Police say the victim of an assault in Fossgate in the ciity centre was Darren James Pudsey, 45, from Upper Poppleton.
The father of four died following an assault outside the Terrace Sports Bar in York on Tuesday (April 19).
As previously reported by The Press, a man is his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
