PLANS to turn a former RAF base near York into an asylum seekers reception centre have been slated by local parish councillors.

Linton on Ouse Parish Council said that placing up to 1,500 adult males together in one place would be 'overwhelming for a small village, no matter what their circumstances or where they are from.'

Parish chair Marc Goddard issued a statement yesterday following a meeting on Thursday evening in the village hall, which was packed to its capacity of 120, with other residents unable to squeeze in.

The meeting was attended in person or on Zoom by Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, police Chief Inspector David Hunter, North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe and RAF base Wing Commander Newbould, who all sought to answer residents' questions.

Parish chair Marc Goddard said the council had known for just over a week about the Government plans for the base in the heart of the village, which was set to provide accommodation for single men, expected to total about 1,500.

"We are very disappointed and concerned that the Government did not see fit to apprise the local community of their plans before making the decision to open the centre here," he said.

"The parish council understands that the individuals to be housed here are those who have left their homes, families and lives out of desperation.

"They have taken huge personal risks to reach the UK out of fear for their lives. As a parish council we empathise hugely with their situation.

"We also know we represent a community that has demonstrated compassion for the less fortunate in many ways in the past, and will continue to do so.

"The parish council feels however that this site is not a suitable place for a facility such as this, both from the perspective of the village itself, and from the perspective of those who will be housed at the site.

"The village currently has a population of under 1,000 residents, many of whom have expressed their deep concerns regarding the failure of the Home Office to adequately assess the site's suitability, or the impact it site will have on the village once it is in place."

Mr Goddard said the site would reportedly be designed to have every necessary service available within the complex, 'but, as we know, they are not detainees and are free to come and go as they wish.'

He said: "While from a human rights perspective we know this is absolutely right, we also know that this number of adult males together in one place will be overwhelming for a small village, no matter what their circumstances or where they are from."

He said the parish hoped that, if the facility went ahead, the Government would make a concerted effort to ensure every concern of residents was addressed. "Unfortunately, due to the lack of consultation and information from the Government to date, we are sceptical about their commitment to facilitating this."

Mr Goddard said the meeting did not convince parish council or residents their views would be adequately taken into consideration.

The Press has approached the Home Office to ask for a response to the parish council's statement.