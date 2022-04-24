NOW that the 2022 edition of the Highway Code has been published I hope that it, and this letter, will be read by head teachers of all York schools and as a consequence they inform, and repeatedly remind, all their pupils that "you MUST NOT cycle on a pavement'.
The 'must not' appears in red print and in capital letters in the Code and gives references to the appropriate Acts to which it refers.
Perhaps the Chief Constable would also like to act on this legal requirement in a positive manner.
A few high profile cases where cyclists, whether of school age or adult, are fined for a blatant breach of the law may be a help to the many citizens of York who daily have to dodge the inconsiderate.
Graeme Robertson
Tadcaster Road,
York
