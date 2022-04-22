TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 913.

There have been 30 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 161 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 114,882.

The dates of death range from March 3 - April 21.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.