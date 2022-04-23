HERE are the latest planning applications before the City of York Council:

22/00553/CAC for demolition of former workshop building at The Mount School Dalton Terrace.

22/00434/LBC and 22/00419/FUL for internal alterations in connection with change of use of upper floors to 14 and 14A Church Street from Class E(b) (food and drink) to Class C residential use, including removal and replacement of staircase at 14A Church Street.

22/00640/LBC and 22/00605/FUL for external and internal alterations to include erection of two pergolas including fixed seating, new paving and surfacing, installation of stud wall and flooring to ancillary outbuilding and erection of 1.8m close boarded fencing at Cross Keys Public House 32 Tadcaster Road.

22/00407/FUL for single storey side extension (revised scheme) (retrospective). Replacement windows and external works including removal of part raised timber decking to rear, relocation of fence, planting of hedge and extension of wall to side boundary at 25 The Green Acomb.

22/00402/FUL for single storey rear extension at 20 Hunt Court.

22/00575/FUL for change of use of land from commercial Class E(g) to residential curtilage Class C3(a) with creation of new opening into rear garden, external wall repairs, installation of carport with electrical vehicle charging station, external lighting and gates to vehicle access at site to south of 40 St Pauls Square.

22/00691/FUL for siting of 6no. chalets by the South Quire Aisle of York Minster for temporary period from 16.05.2022 until 12.09.2022 at The Minster St Peters Cathedral, Minster Yard.

22/00701/FUL and 22/00702/LBC for first floor rear extension, raising of ridge height to rear projection, two roof lights to rear gables, window opening to side and replacement windows throughout - resubmission at Holly Tree House 47 Osbaldwick Village.

22/00430/FUL for single storey side and rear extension, conversion of garage to living accommodation, porch to front, four roof lights to front and four roof lights to rear, one window opening to either side at 19 The Green Upper Poppleton.

22/00631/FUL for conversion of garage to dwelling including extensions to side and raising of ridge height, dormer to front, two rooflights to rear and two window openings to rear at 6 Clifton.

22/00625/FUL for erection of electricity substation and re-arrangement of car parking along the southern boundary with associated earthworks and landscaping at The Cocoa Works, Haxby Road

22/00653/FUL for single storey rear extension at 6 Falkland Street.

22/00599/FULM for erection of two and three storey 34 no. room student accommodation building following demolition of existing buildings at 75-79 Clarence Street (revised scheme) at Bootham And Monk Ward Conservative Club 77 - 79 Clarence Street.

22/00685/FULM for erection of new two storey pitched roof block and single storey flat roof extension, together with associated external works including car park areas, paved terrace, fenced play areas and the formation of a new pedestrian and cycle access after partial demolition of former Clifton Without Junior School buildings at Clifton Without County Junior School Rawcliffe Drive

