A TOWNHOUSE once owned by a 19th Century York artist is on the market.

The Victorian semi-detached townhouse at 14 Clifton was once owned by water colour artist, Mary Ellen Best, who grew up in Little Blake Street by York Minster.

The Grade II listed, four-storey townhouse, is now on the market for £1.2 million.

The five-bedroom property has some of its original features, including the fireplaces, the staircase, the balustrade, timber sash windows and door handles.

Mary Ellen Best’s paintings included scenes of her ordinary life inside this property when it was her home in the 1830s, which reveal what life was like in the early 19th Century.

She also painted scenes inside ordinary York people’s homes, and street scenes including one of Marygate in 1830.

Her paintings can be viewed in York Art Gallery.

The ground floor has two living rooms, a dining room with its original fireplace and high ceilings, a study, and a kitchen complete with a pantry.

There is also a cellar space below.

The first floor has a drawing room with its original fireplace and large sash windows, and the main bedroom with an ensuite bathroom which overlooks the garden.

The back garden is landscaped , with a courtyard at the side of the house.

The second floor has the main bathroom and both bedrooms have fireplaces and built-in wardrobes.

The top floor has another two bedrooms and a shower room.

The property has gated off street parking with room for several cars.

Those interested in this property can contact Savills York estate agents on 01904 200057. 