A POPULAR skate park, which has been repaired following a successful campaign, is preparing to open next week after inspection.
If all goes well on Monday's RoSPA inspection, Norton and Malton Skatepark could reopen to the public.
Ryan Swain, who has spearheaded the fight to see it back in use, has been working alongside contractor King Ramps to rebuild the site.
Ryan, a keen skateboarder, said: "We’ve been completely refurbishing the skate park, we’ve stripped all of the old ramps back, covered them with new surfaces.
"They took a lot of work, a lot of them were in very poor condition and some of the metalwork and fabrication work was very complex to repair."
But, after their hard work, it is hoped the skate park will reopen on Monday.
Work is still yet to get underway on the skate park's half-pipe - and Ryan has organised another campaign which has been backed by celebrities including Tony Hawk.
