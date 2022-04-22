NORTH Yorkshire has the second best healthcare in the country, according to a new study.
A brand new study, by Healthcare Transformers, has ranked health services across the country to reveal the top 20 places to live in England for the best quality healthcare, ranking North Yorkshire in second place.
The service for executive healthcare leaders has searched nationally to find which regions provide the best healthcare and are regarded highly by its residents.
The study analysed different data points to determine which UK regions are the best to live in for healthcare. These included percentage of people who have confidence in their GPs, percentage of people who rated their GP appointment and the booking process as ‘good’ or ‘very good’, the number of beds available in the area’s hospitals and the number of people satisfied with the service they received.
The North East and Yorkshire is the best NHS region for healthcare, with 16 locations ranking in the top 20. With a ranking of 73.6/100 in North Yorkshire CCG specifically, 97 per cent of people reported confidence in their GP and 96 per cent said their needs were met at their last GP appointment. In this region, there are 7.08 GPs per 10,000 people - among the highest in the UK.
