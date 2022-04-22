A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has opened a new pop-up pub celebrate the launch of its new carbon-neutral cask beer.
Black Sheep Brewery, based in Masham, has opened the "freshest beer garden in Yorkshire" – a pop-up pub in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The Breathe Inn is located beneath Yorkshire’s iconic Ribblehead Viaduct, with only one beer on tap - Black Sheep's new Respire.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “The Breathe Inn is the perfect pit-stop for those with a love for the great outdoors – and of course, for beer.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on going against the grain in this industry, which is exactly why we’ve launched Respire, our first carbon-neutral cask beer as part of our mission to become a more environmentally sustainable brewery."
Respire is a soft and pillowy Session IPA laced with juicy notes of citrus and tropical fruits.
